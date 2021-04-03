American International Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,476 shares of company stock worth $26,915,030. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

