American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

ELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

ELY stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

