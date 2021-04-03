American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.