American International Group Inc. Sells 2,336 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

