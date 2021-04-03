Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,283,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

