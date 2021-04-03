Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,349 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

