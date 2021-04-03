Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

RPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $30.10 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

