Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $1.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 million to $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 29,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

