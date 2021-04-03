Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. Spire reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 264,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

