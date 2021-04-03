Analysts Set Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Target Price at €50.44

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.44 ($59.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €43.57 ($51.26) on Monday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.46.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

