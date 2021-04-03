Analysts Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $16.68

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

