Analysts Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) PT at GBX 262.80

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 266 ($3.48).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial stock traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 227.80 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.48.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.