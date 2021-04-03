ANON Achieves Market Cap of $31,382.84 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, ANON has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $31,382.84 and $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

