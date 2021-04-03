Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

