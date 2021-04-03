ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €26.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €26.50 ($31.18) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

