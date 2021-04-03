Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

