Ark (ARK) Price Up 44.6% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $340.95 million and approximately $38.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 156,387,284 coins and its circulating supply is 128,266,387 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

