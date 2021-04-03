Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $53.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

