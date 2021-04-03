Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $140.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

