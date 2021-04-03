Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

