Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ARZGY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

