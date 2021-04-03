Atheios (ATH) Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Atheios has a total market cap of $45,627.61 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,243.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.30 or 0.03504796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.69 or 0.00344582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.72 or 0.00950707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.00436874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.00388126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00307761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,524,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,174,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.