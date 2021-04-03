AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of AtriCure worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,338 shares of company stock worth $13,166,151 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

