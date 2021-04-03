Auctus Price Reaches $0.49 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $24,093.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Auctus Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,666,660 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.