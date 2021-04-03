AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $363,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.35.

NYSE AVB opened at $186.90 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.27 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

