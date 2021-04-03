Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,780 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 92.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

