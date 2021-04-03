Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit