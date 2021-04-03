Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,496 shares of company stock worth $15,363,719 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

