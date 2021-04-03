Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,859 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,903 shares of company stock worth $139,792,972. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

