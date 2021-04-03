Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

