Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.96 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

