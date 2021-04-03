Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 852 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $153.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.