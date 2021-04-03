Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Okta stock opened at $229.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

