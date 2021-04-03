Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

