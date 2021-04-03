Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

