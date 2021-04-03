Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Trading Down 3.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.54. 325,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,112,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 25,364,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,372 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

