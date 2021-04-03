BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $254.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 239,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

