Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

