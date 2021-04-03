Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 10,146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $105.75 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.