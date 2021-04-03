Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,007,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

