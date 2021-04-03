Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,637 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.