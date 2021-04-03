Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

SSO opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.