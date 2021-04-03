Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,191 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $35.31 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

