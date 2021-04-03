Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark raised Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

