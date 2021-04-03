Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth $940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 251.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 689,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $63.57 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.