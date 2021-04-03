Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,915 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $49.60 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.