BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of BankUnited worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BankUnited by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,482,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 180,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.