BankUnited, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

BKU stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 329,737 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Earnings History and Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

