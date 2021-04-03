Barclays’ (BARC) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their top pick rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 184 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.26. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

