Barclays Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $62.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

DLMAF stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

