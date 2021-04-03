Barclays Increases The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $165.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.29.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.